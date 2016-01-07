Repeat Wednesday

After a cold start yesterday, we certainly rebounded nicely with afternoon temps running in the low to mid 40s under a sun-filled sky. Today, we do it again as morning numbers in the teens and 20s transition back into the lower 40s this afternoon. The breeze does turn onshore this afternoon and picks up a bit along the coast, so that’ll add a chilly touch. Overall though, it’s a nice January day with sunshine and some thin clouds.

While the temperatures don’t change a lot over Friday and Saturday, the sky cover will as clouds increase early tomorrow and even a few patches of drizzle develop. Patchy drizzle will hang around Friday night and Saturday. The issue with this little bit of moisture in place will be the potential of some freezing drizzle as temperatures inland are near the freezing mark. The best chance to see a few slick spots will be northwest of 128, with most likely locations of some freezing drizzle outside 495.

Sunday features the best shot at a soaking rain as a potent area of low pressure tracks to our west. That’ll drag in milder air on a gusty south to southeasterly wind as temps surge to or past 50. I expect the period of rain and embedded downpours to be widespread from mid morning to early afternoon. Many towns will pick up about an inch of rain. Not enough for stream or river flooding, but I’d expect plenty of puddles on the roads and perhaps some brief periods nuisance street flooding in a few of those downpours. The rain tapers off mid to late afternoon and we’ll dry out Sunday night.

Next week features colder weather again and by Tuesday night and Wednesday, we’ll keep an eye out for the chance of some snow. Right now, the pattern does favor a storm developing off our coast, but the ingredients may come together too late and too far east to give us a big storm. Regardless, we’ll keep an eye on it as we’re 6-7 days out and the pattern may get tweaked for better or for worse. At least a few snow showers are possible by Wednesday.

Enjoy the quiet weather today.

