BOSTON (WHDH) - UMass Amherst senior Noah Lee had the highlight of Wednesday’s women’s basketball game, and it wasn’t even during the actual game.

Lee says he was randomly chosen to take part in a contest at half-time. The prize? $10,000.

Lee had to make a lay-up, a free throw, a three pointer, and a a half court shot in less than 30 seconds to win the money.

Lee made each shot.

“When it went in, it was pretty crazy, pretty surreal,” said Lee.

Lee’s roommate Josh Schreiber shot the now-viral video of the contest.

“He hit the shot, and we just started freaking out,” said Schreiber.

But their celebrations were cut short Thursday, when Lee said UMass Athletics notified him their insurance partner would not pay out the prize money.

In an email, UMass told Lee, “The half court shot is disqualified, because you ‘were not behind the line.'”

“Instead of the $10,000, they offered me some consolations prizes of some tickets, a gift card, and a swag bag,” said Lee.

“I would understand if it was well in front of the half court line, took an extra step, but at worst, he is very clearly AT half court,” said Schreiber. “It’s a hard thing to tell.”

Lee says he hopes to challenge the insurance company into paying out for the contest he believes he won.

But even if that fails, Lee says there’s a lesson to be learned here. No matter how unlikely it is you’ll make it, never be afraid to give something a shot.

“Really grateful for the opportunity just to participate,” said Lee. “It was a really cool moment. A really cool experience.”

7NEWS reached out to UMass Athletics and the insurance company they’ve partnered with and have yet to hear back.

