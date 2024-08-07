LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A life-sized experience will be calling Littleton, Massachusetts home for the end of the summer through the early fall.

The Polly Pocket-themed stay allows guests to visit and stay at a giant multi-level Polly Pocket Compact.

“We picked Littleton because, fun fact, Polly Pocket is from a fictional town called Littleton,” said Ali Killam, a communications lead at Airbnb.

“This compact is meant to be one-to-one life size of the 1994 Mattel Polly Compact. This compact the life size compact is about 42-feet tall,” Killam said.

The experience is brought to guests by Airbnb and Mattel.

“What is so unique about this icon, specifically, is that it will allow guests to experience Polly Pocket in way they’ve never been able to before,” Killam explained.

The two companies are coming together to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the first Polly Pocket.

The stay is on Airbnb’s Icons list of destinations based off of and hosted by the greatest names in pop culture.

Polly Pocket hit the shelves for the first time in 1989. The Mattel Polly Pocket Compact came out in 1994.

The experience will bring Polly Pocket to life in a number of ways.

Guests will even hear from Polly by phone and in a special welcome video.

“So, while Polly is away celebrating her 35th birthday, she has left a welcome video for guests when they check in,” Killam said.

Everything in the compact has been transformed — from the furniture guests can use, to the working TV and real life kitchen appliances complete with 90’s themed snacks, to Polly’s closet.

The closet includes true Polly Pocket fashion designed after the clothes she wore.

“Guests will be able to come in — try on different outfits of Polly’s have a little fashion show,” Killam added.

Guests will be able to try them on and take pictures before accessorizing in front of Polly’s personal vanity.

“…this vanity is also true to the compact and inside here guests will be able to pick out any 90s era nostalgic hair accessories, nail accessories, clip on nails here, face art if they’d like to kind of complete their Polly perfect look,” Killam said.

From there, there will be also be a bracelet making station.

“We’re excited and we hope guests will be excited too!” Killam said.

Booking will open up the week of Aug. 21 through Aug. 28.

Overnight stays will be available from Sept. 12 through Sept. 14.

A total of 21 two-hour experiences will be available from Sept. 16 through Oct. 6.

To book, you can go to:

Airbnb.com/pollypocketplaydate

To check out other Airbnb Icon stays, visit Airbnb.com/icons.

“I think it’ll be anyone who is down for a slumber party I think it’ll be a lot of millennials and older, who grew up with Polly Pocket and may want to bring their kids here,” Killam said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)