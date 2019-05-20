Replica grenade prompts bomb squad response, evacuations in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A replica grenade that was found inside of an apartment building in Chelsea prompted a massive emergency response on Monday.
A Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was called to 266 Revere Beach Parkway around 11 a.m. after the grenade was found during a wellbeing check, according to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes.
The building was evacuated as a precaution.
Potentially explosive black powder and a handgun were also taken from the building, Kyes said. The powder was taken to a marsh in Revere for detonation.
Route 16 was closed for nearly two hours. It has since reopened.
A 70-year-old man who lives in the home will be charged with illegal possession of a handgun.
An investigation is ongoing.
