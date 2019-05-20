Replica grenade prompts bomb squad response, evacuations in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A replica grenade that was found inside of an apartment building in Chelsea prompted a massive emergency response on Monday.

A Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was called to 266 Revere Beach Parkway around 11 a.m. after the grenade was found during a wellbeing check, according to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

Potentially explosive black powder and a handgun were also taken from the building, Kyes said. The powder was taken to a marsh in Revere for detonation.

Route 16 was closed for nearly two hours. It has since reopened.

A 70-year-old man who lives in the home will be charged with illegal possession of a handgun.

An investigation is ongoing.

CORRECTION—Recovered grenade was determined to be inert. Troopers, however, did locate powder in the residence. The potentially explosive powder is what is being safely disposed. We apologize for any confusion. https://t.co/T80sWE9dJD — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 20, 2019

Apparent Explosive Device was not live. MSP Bomb Detection Unit taking device to Revere Marsh for detonation. Normal traffic pattern resumed. — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) May 20, 2019

Possible explosive device (grenade). 266 Revere Beach Pkwy. Device was discovered during a well being check. MSP Bomb Detection responding. Per CFD Route 16 Westbound has been temporarily shut down. Apartment building at 266 RBP’Way was evacuated as a precaution. Inv. ongoing. — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) May 20, 2019

