BOSTON (WHDH) - An outdoor art exhibit was stolen from Boston’s Downtown Crossing on Wednesday, police said.

The artwork, a replica of a 1962 Canadian satellite on the hood of a car, was torn off and taken, according to a report from the Boston Police Department.

At around 10:39 a.m., officers responded to 399 Washington St. for a report of vandalism, the report said.

A witness told police an unknown male grabbed the satellite off the hood of the gray Nissan Altima and dragged it across the ground before fleeing the scene.

The bracket for the satellite was broken and the mount on the car’s hood was stripped, police said. Officers watched camera footage of the incident.

The suspect was seen wearing a black and white hat, black face covering, black puffer jacket, jeans, and tan work boots, according to the report.

The artwork, named “Alouette,” is cared for by members of the Boston Downtown Alliance.

