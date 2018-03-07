Replica weapons, ammunition found in backpack near Somerville childhood center

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Somerville police say they are investigating after a discarded backpack containing replica weapons and ammunition was found Wednesday near the Capuano Early Childhood Center.

A Somerville Department of Public Works employee found the backpack in a trash can at the soccer field adjacent to the center while performing routine maintenance, according to police.

Police say the backpack contained a broken AK-47 Airsoft pellet rifle, a pellet pistol and pellet magazines, as well as a ski mask. Airsoft guns are replica weapons that look real.

There is no imminent threat, however the Somerville Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation out of caution, according to authorities.

Police patrols were increased in the area. School premises, surrounding areas, and trash barrels in and around all Somerville Public Schools have been checked for suspicious materials.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)