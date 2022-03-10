PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A new movie is being made about the infamous art heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston and some of the props are turning heads.

Replicas of the 13 priceless works of art that were stolen from the museum back in 1990 now stand in a Provincetown gallery waiting to make their debut on the silver screen.

Local filmmaker and artist Arthur Egeli showed off his collection of props and said they will be instrumental in telling the story of the famous heist. Egeli commissioned local artists to paint exact copies of the paintings.

“For me, it’s just part of the aesthetic they have to be real paintings,” he explained.

The gallery in which they now hang says some eagle-eyed art lovers have taken notice.

“I’d have this painting, this Vermeer, on the floor and people stopped dead in their tracks,” Egeli said. “And they look at me suspiciously and go, ‘Where’d you get that?'”

Filming is set to start in a couple of weeks.

“I can’t tell you what really happened that night or what really happened to the paintings,” said Egeli. “But, I have a damn good theory.”

