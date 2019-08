BETHEL, Maine (AP) — Officials say a person has died in the Androscoggin River in Bethel.

WMTW-TV reports that emergency crews were called to the scene Wednesday evening. Officials did not say how the person died.

The Maine Warden Service was handling the case. Further details weren’t immediately available.

