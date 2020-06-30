Report: 19 Mass. billionaires see net worth jump significantly during first 3 months of coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nineteen billionaires who call Massachusetts home collectively saw their wealth increase by $17 billion during the first three months of the coronavirus pandemic, even as the Commonwealth’s economy was left reeling from a shut down that resulted in a huge spike in unemployment claims, according to a new report.

From Mach 18 to June 17 — a time when many economic restrictions were in place to guard against the spread of COVID-19 — the total net worth of the state’s 19 billionaires rose from $53.7 billion to $70.7 billion, Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies found after analyzing Forbes data.

Abigail Johnson, Edward Johnson, III, and Jim Davis saw their wealth grow by 40%, 39%, and nearly 47%, respectively, data showed. Two of the 19 billionaires were said to be “newly-minted” as of April 10.

Over about the same period of the pandemic, 976,000 of the state’s residents lost their jobs, 106,000 fell ill with the virus and nearly 8,000 people died from it.

Below is a list of billionaires who saw their net worth increase in recent weeks and months:

MASSACHUSETTS BILLIONAIRES MARCH 18 TO JUNE 17, 2020 Name March 18 Net Worth (Millions) June 17 Real Time Worth (Millions) Wealth Growth in 3 Months % Growth in 3 Months Primary Income Source Industry Abigail Johnson $10,800 $15,148 $4,348 40.3% money management Finance & Investments Robert Kraft $6,900 $6,949 $49 0.7% New England Patriots Sports Edward Johnson, III. $5,400 $7,535 $2,135 39.5% money management Finance & Investments Jim Davis $4,700 $6,888 $2,188 46.6% New Balance Manufacturing Amos Hostetter, Jr. $3,500 $3,487 -$13 -0.4% cable television Media & Entertainment Alan Trefler $2,500 $3,875 $1,375 55.0% software Technology Edward Johnson, IV. $2,400 $3,342 $942 39.3% money management Finance & Investments Elizabeth Johnson $2,400 $3,342 $942 39.3% money management Finance & Investments Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon $1,700 $2,347 $647 38.1% health IT Technology Herb Chambers $1,600 $1,726 $126 7.9% car dealerships Automotive Valentin Gapontsev $1,600 $2,111 $511 31.9% lasers Manufacturing Seth Klarman $1,500 $1,500 $0 0.0% investments Finance & Investments Bill Alfond $1,400 $1,517 $117 8.4% shoes Fashion & Retail Ted Alfond $1,400 $1,517 $117 8.4% shoes Fashion & Retail Frank Laukien $1,300 $1,468 $168 12.9% scientific equipment Manufacturing Jim Koch $1,300 $1,929 $629 48.4% beer Food & Beverage Paul Fireman $1,100 $1,141 $41 3.7% Reebok Fashion & Retail Niraj Shah* $1,100 $2,422 $1,322 120.1% online retail Technology Steve Conine* $1,100 $2,406 $1,306 118.7% online retail Technology TOTAL $53,700 $70,650 $16,950 31.6%

