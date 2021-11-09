FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Cleveland Browns running backs, including star Nick Chubb, have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of showdown with the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday.

Chubb, along with backup Demetric Felton, are questionable to play in this weekend’s game due to their positive tests, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Because both players are vaccinated, they would be eligible to play in the game with two negative tests that come 24 hours apart, Schefter reported.

The Browns and Patriots each enter the game with 5-4 records.

