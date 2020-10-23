Report: 20 Mass. billionaires see net worth jump significantly during coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Twenty billionaires who call Massachusetts home collectively saw their wealth increase by $17.2 billion over the last seven months, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report.

The eye-popping jump in their net worth greatly exceeds the Bay State’s combined revenue shortfall in 2020 and 2021 of between $3.4 billion and $6 billion due to the pandemic, Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies found.

Between March 18 — the rough start date of the pandemic shutdown, when most federal and state economic restrictions were put in place — and Oct. 13, the total net worth of the state’s  billionaires rose from $51.5 billion to $77.3 billion, the report stated, citing an analysis of Forbes data.

As the billionaires’ net worth climbed, 1,325,620 Massachusetts residents lost their jobs between March 21 and Sept. 26, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. More than 140,000 people also fell ill with the virus and more than 9,600 people lost their lives.

In September, data showed that 8 percent of adults and 12 percent of adults living with children in the Commonwealth reported not having enough to eat.

Below is a list of local billionaires who have seen a jump in their net worth:

MASSACHUSETTS BILLIONAIRES MARCH 18 TO OCT. 13, 2020
Name

March 18 Net Worth (Millions)

October 13 Real Time Worth (Millions)

Wealth Growth in 7 Months (Millions)

% Growth in 7 Months

Primary Income Source

Industry
Abigail Johnson

$10,800

$14,975

$4,175

38.7%

money management

Finance & Investments
Edward Johnson, III.

$5,400

$7,358

$1,958

36.3%

money management

Finance & Investments
Jim Davis

$4,700

$6,920

$2,220

47.2%

New Balance

Manufacturing
Robert Kraft

$6,900

$6,646

-$254

-3.7%

New England Patriots

Sports
Alan Trefler

$2,500

$5,311

$2,811

112.5%

software

Technology
Niraj Shah

N/A

$3,683

N/A

N/A

online retail

Technology
Steve Conine

N/A

$3,667

N/A

N/A

online retail

Technology
Amos Hostetter, Jr.

$3,500

$3,539

$39

1.1%

cable television

Media & Entertainment
Edward Johnson, IV.

$2,400

$3,477

$1,077

44.9%

money management

Finance & Investments
Elizabeth Johnson

$2,400

$3,410

$1,010

42.1%

money management

Finance & Investments
Jim Koch

$1,300

$2,959

$1,659

127.6%

beer

Food & Beverage
Valentin Gapontsev

$1,600

$2,365

$765

47.8%

lasers

Manufacturing
Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon

$1,700

$2,213

$513

30.2%

health IT

Technology
Herb Chambers

$1,600

$1,795

$195

12.2%

car dealerships

Automotive
Bill Alfond

$1,400

$1,758

$358

25.6%

shoes

Fashion & Retail
Ted Alfond

$1,400

$1,758

$358

25.6%

shoes

Fashion & Retail
Frank Laukien

$1,300

$1,540

$240

18.5%

scientific equipment

Manufacturing
Seth Klarman

$1,500

$1,500

$0

0.0%

investments

Finance & Investments
Timothy Springer

N/A

$1,238

N/A

N/A

biotech

Healthcare
Paul Fireman

$1,100

$1,141

$41

3.7%

Reebok

Fashion & Retail
TOTAL

$51,500

$77,254

$17,166

33.3%

Others around the world who have seen an astonishing increase in wealth include Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk.

In total, billionaires in America saw a $931 billion gain in wealth since the start of the pandemic.

