Report: 20 Mass. billionaires see net worth jump significantly during coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Twenty billionaires who call Massachusetts home collectively saw their wealth increase by $17.2 billion over the last seven months, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report.

The eye-popping jump in their net worth greatly exceeds the Bay State’s combined revenue shortfall in 2020 and 2021 of between $3.4 billion and $6 billion due to the pandemic, Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies found.

Between March 18 — the rough start date of the pandemic shutdown, when most federal and state economic restrictions were put in place — and Oct. 13, the total net worth of the state’s billionaires rose from $51.5 billion to $77.3 billion, the report stated, citing an analysis of Forbes data.

As the billionaires’ net worth climbed, 1,325,620 Massachusetts residents lost their jobs between March 21 and Sept. 26, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. More than 140,000 people also fell ill with the virus and more than 9,600 people lost their lives.

In September, data showed that 8 percent of adults and 12 percent of adults living with children in the Commonwealth reported not having enough to eat.

Below is a list of local billionaires who have seen a jump in their net worth:

MASSACHUSETTS BILLIONAIRES MARCH 18 TO OCT. 13, 2020 Name March 18 Net Worth (Millions) October 13 Real Time Worth (Millions) Wealth Growth in 7 Months (Millions) % Growth in 7 Months Primary Income Source Industry Abigail Johnson $10,800 $14,975 $4,175 38.7% money management Finance & Investments Edward Johnson, III. $5,400 $7,358 $1,958 36.3% money management Finance & Investments Jim Davis $4,700 $6,920 $2,220 47.2% New Balance Manufacturing Robert Kraft $6,900 $6,646 -$254 -3.7% New England Patriots Sports Alan Trefler $2,500 $5,311 $2,811 112.5% software Technology Niraj Shah N/A $3,683 N/A N/A online retail Technology Steve Conine N/A $3,667 N/A N/A online retail Technology Amos Hostetter, Jr. $3,500 $3,539 $39 1.1% cable television Media & Entertainment Edward Johnson, IV. $2,400 $3,477 $1,077 44.9% money management Finance & Investments Elizabeth Johnson $2,400 $3,410 $1,010 42.1% money management Finance & Investments Jim Koch $1,300 $2,959 $1,659 127.6% beer Food & Beverage Valentin Gapontsev $1,600 $2,365 $765 47.8% lasers Manufacturing Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon $1,700 $2,213 $513 30.2% health IT Technology Herb Chambers $1,600 $1,795 $195 12.2% car dealerships Automotive Bill Alfond $1,400 $1,758 $358 25.6% shoes Fashion & Retail Ted Alfond $1,400 $1,758 $358 25.6% shoes Fashion & Retail Frank Laukien $1,300 $1,540 $240 18.5% scientific equipment Manufacturing Seth Klarman $1,500 $1,500 $0 0.0% investments Finance & Investments Timothy Springer N/A $1,238 N/A N/A biotech Healthcare Paul Fireman $1,100 $1,141 $41 3.7% Reebok Fashion & Retail TOTAL $51,500 $77,254 $17,166 33.3%

Others around the world who have seen an astonishing increase in wealth include Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk.

In total, billionaires in America saw a $931 billion gain in wealth since the start of the pandemic.

