Report: 3 Celtics players facing 7-day absence due to COVID-19 protocols

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Boston Celtics players are reportedly facing a seven-day absence due to NBA COVID-19 protocols.

Centers Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams, along with forward Grant Williams, will all be required to quarantine for at least a week, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Daniel Theis and Tacko Fall will be the only healthy big men available for the Celtics when they play the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

No additional information was immediately available.

Further update: Celtics say Carsen Edwards is listed available and was not a close contact trace. Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams will be required to quarantine for at least seven days. https://t.co/obp7OTRzij — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)