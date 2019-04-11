Report: Alexa not only one listening in

BOSTON (WHDH) - The next time you ask Alexa a question, she might not be the only one listening.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Amazon employs thousands of people, some here in Boston, to listen in on what users say to their home device.

The report also says the popular virtual assistant’s always-listening microphone has possibly captured some illegal content, but wouldn’t say what that was.

Amazon says only a small number of interactions from a “random set of customers” are used for speech recognition training.

They also say workers do not have direct access to the user’s sensitive information like their name or address.

In a statement, Amazon says: “By default, Echo devices are designed to detect only your chosen wake word. The device detects the wake word by identifying acoustic patterns that match the wake word. No audio is stored or sent to the cloud unless the device detects the wake word.”

The company also notes that customers have the option to tell Alexa not to save what she hears.

