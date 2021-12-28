(WHDH) — Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant recently told a 10-year-old girl to put a penny in a electrical outlet, according to a report.

After the girl asked Alexa for a “challenge to do,” the Echo smart speaker said, “Plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs,” the girl’s mother, Kristin Livdahl, said in a tweet.

OMFG My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said. pic.twitter.com/HgGgrLbdS8 — Kristin Livdahl (@klivdahl) December 26, 2021

Livdahl and her daughter had been doing some physical challenges based on YouTube videos they had watched, the BBC News reported.

“We were doing some physical challenges, like laying down and rolling over holding a shoe on your foot, from a [physical education] teacher on YouTube earlier. Bad weather outside. She just wanted another one,” Livdahl reportedly said.

The Echo speaker then suggested that the girl partake in the dangerous TikTok activity known as “the penny challenge.”

Livdahl reportedly said that her daughter was “too smart” to attempt the challenge.

Amazon has since addressed the issue, telling the BBC in a statement that it “took swift action” to fix the error.

