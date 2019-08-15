Report: Autopsy shows Epstein had broken neck bone commonly seen in homicide victims

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein has died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, says person briefed on the matter, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

(WHDH) — An autopsy found that Jeffrey Epstein suffered a number of broken bones in his neck, including one break that deepens the mystery surrounding the convicted sex offender’s recent jailhouse death.

Epstein, 66, had a broken hyoid bone, which is a break that’s commonly seen in homicide victims who are strangled, forensic experts told the Washington Post.

Guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center found Epstein dead of an apparent suicide in his cell over the weekend.

Epstein was taken off a suicide watch last month for reasons that have not been explained and was supposed to have been checked on by a guard every 30 minutes.

At the time of his death, guards are suspected of falsifying log entries to show they were checking on inmates. Surveillance video shows guards never made some of the checks noted in the logs.

The guards on Epstein’s unit the night of his death were reportedly working overtime shifts to make up for staffing shortages. Investigators later learned they had not checked on him for hours.

The warden at the federal jail was removed Tuesday and the two guards who were supposed to be watching Epstein were placed on leave.

Epstein was being held without bail on federal sex trafficking charges.

His death remains under investigation.

