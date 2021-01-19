Report: Black drivers stopped at higher rate in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A new report finds Black drivers are stopped at a higher rate than white drivers in Vermont and Black and Hispanic drivers are ticketed, arrested and searched at higher rates, according to a new report from researchers at the University of Vermont and Cornell University.

The study entitled “Trends in Racial Disparities in Vermont Traffic Stops, 2014-19” is based on estimated driving populations and more than 800,000 traffic stops in Vermont by 79 Vermont law enforcement agencies, researchers said.

White drivers are stopped at a rate of 256 per 1,000 white residents, compared to Black drivers who are stopped at a rate of 459 per 1,000 Black residents, the report said.

The study also found that Black and Hispanic drivers are searched at a much higher rate than white drivers, but are less likely to be found with contraband.

The Vermont State Police said Tuesday that it was just starting to digest the report’s findings and said it reiterates its commitment to bias-free policing, an area in which it said it has received local and national recognition for its leadership.

VSP “welcomes any data and information that can help us provide service to our community with an even greater emphasis on fairness and equity,” spokesperson Adam Silverman said in a written statement.

The Vermont Police Association did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)