(AP) — A published report says Boeing may cut production of the grounded 737 Max jet after being told that its timetable for a return to the skies was unrealistic.

The Wall Street Journal reported Boeing’s board would consider the moves at a meeting that began Sunday.

The newspaper cited people it did not identify in reporting that management increasingly sees production cuts as a viable option.

Boeing wouldn’t comment Sunday night, but it repeated a previous statement that it will assess production based on when the plane returns to service.

The Max was grounded in March after two deadly crashes.

