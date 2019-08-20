Report: Boston among worst cities in America for mosquitoes

BOSTON (WHDH) - It may come as no surprise to Boston residents – but a recent study has found the city among the worst in the nation when it comes to mosquitoes.

A recent study conducted by the pest extermination company Terminix has Boston ranked 13th among the worst cities for mosquitoes in the United States.

The company used service data across more than 300 branches nationwide to identify the top 25 cities where residents had the highest number of mosquito services last year.

Los Angeles, Dallas, and Houston took the top three spots.

