BOSTON (WHDH) - Homelessness in Boston is among the worst in the nation, according to a new report.

According to research center Boston Indicators, the greater Boston area has the second highest homelessness rate out of the 45 largest U.S. cities, second only to New York City.

The report shows homelessness rose substantially last year.

However Boston was also the eighth lowest for unsheltered residents.

The report credits this to the region’s robust shelter system and support services.

