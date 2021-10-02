FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Rob Gronkowski will not be returning to New England for Sunday’s highly-anticipated Patriots-Buccaneers game at Gillette Stadium due to his rib injury, ESPN reports.

The announcement comes after Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that Gronkowski would be a “game-time decision” against the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski had been unable to practice this week due to an injury to his ribs that he suffered last week in a loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 32-year-old was listed as “doubtful” on the Buccaneers official injury report.

In nine seasons with the Patriots, Gronkowski hauled in more than 500 passes and snagged 79 touchdowns from Tom Brady.

He won three Super Bowl rings in New England before teaming up with Brady in Tampa last season.

