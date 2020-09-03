Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starting quarterback

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Cam Newton has reportedly been named the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick told the team during a team meeting on Thursday that Newton had won the job, beating out Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, a league source told The Boston Globe.

The former NFL MVP will be under center on Sept. 13 when the Patriots host the Miami Dolphins in their season opener at Gillette Stadium.

Newton was also reportedly named a team captain.

The 31-year-old signed with New England after nearly a decade with the Carolina Panthers.

