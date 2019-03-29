Report: Celtics fan banned from Garden after muttering racial slur at visiting team’s star player

BOSTON (WHDH) - The NBA has banned a Boston Celtics fan from entering the TD Garden for two years after they reportedly muttered a racial slur at a visiting team’s star player earlier this season.

Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that the fan directed the derogatory comment at Golden State Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins during a game in Boston on Jan. 26.

Yahoo Sources: A fan in Boston banned two years for muttering n***** at DeMarcus Cousins during Golden State’s only visit to TD Garden. More details in video link provided. https://t.co/xWpgFu0amH pic.twitter.com/JbtFOt3scZ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 29, 2019

“During that game, there was a fan that muttered the N-word at DeMarcus Cousins,” Haynes said while speaking of the incident on The Spin. “DeMarcus informed one of the team’s security guys and they got ahold of the security team at TD Garden and they took care of the fan. I was told that the fan was banned for the rest of this season and next year.”

Cousins informed the league of the incident but was told not to retaliate against fans, according to Haynes.

Haynes also noted that Cousins and the Warriors were just recently told about the NBA’s decision to hand down the ban.

