BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics are reportedly finalizing an agreement to hire Ime Udoka as the team’s new head coach.

Udoka, an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets last season, will be taking the place of former bench boss Brad Stevens, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Udoka has also spent time coaching with the San Antonino Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers. He spent parts of eight seasons playing in the NBA.

Wojnarowski added that Udoka quickly emerged as a frontrunner for the job after some Celtics players expressed “significant support” for him.

“Udoka separated himself quickly in Brad Stevens’ search process, including significant support from Celtics players who were impressed with Udoka after working under him with Team USA,” Wojnarowski said in a tweet.

The 43-year-old is known for being a defensive-minded coach and a strong communicator.

Stevens was named Boston’s president of basketball of operations after longtime president Danny Ainge announced his retirement earlier this month.

The coaching shakeup comes after the Celtics were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

