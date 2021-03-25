Report: Celtics finalizing deal to acquire Magic sharpshooter Evan Fournier

Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier (10) gestures against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, Pool)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics are reportedly finalizing a deal to acquire guard Evan Fournier in a trade with the Orlando Magic.

The Celtics are sending two second-round picks to the Magic for the sharp-shooting Fournier, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Teams are finalizing the deal now, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/Rc27IxxhnB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Fournier, 28, of France, has played parts of his nine NBA seasons with the Denver Nuggets and Magic. He can play both shooting guard and small forward.

In 26 games this season, Fournier is averaging 19.7 points and is shooting 38 percent from the three-point line.

NBA teams have until 3 p.m. this afternoon to acquire players prior to the trade deadline.

