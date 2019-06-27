Report: Celtics ‘frontrunner’ to sign star free agent Kemba Walker

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) brings the ball up court against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics are reportedly the top contender to sign star guard Kemba Walker when NBA free agency opens on Sunday night.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Boston has “emerged as the frontrunner” to sign Walker, who averaged 25.6 points per game last season in Charlotte.

The Boston Celtics have emerged as the frontrunner to sign Charlotte All-Star guard Kemba Walker once free agency opens Sunday at 6 PM ET, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2019

Walker, a product of the University of Connecticut, has earned three consecutive All-Star appearances.

The 29-year-old scorer will presumably replace Kyrie Irving, who opted out of his 2019-20 contract with Boston.

Reports indicate the Los Angels Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have interest in signing Irving.

