Report: Celtics star Al Horford to opt of $30M player option, become unrestricted free agent

Boston Celtics' Al Horford, center, and forward Gordon Hayward, left, celebrate on the bench as the second half nears an end against the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Atlanta. Horford sat out the game due to an injury. (AP Photo/John Amis)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics star Al Horford will reportedly opt out of his upcoming $30.1 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Despite the decision, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Horford and the Celtics “both have an interest in working toward a new deal in July.”

Boston Celtics center Al Horford will not exercise the $30.1M option on his 2019-20 contract and become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell ESPN. Horford and the Celtics both have interest in working toward a new deal in July, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2019

The 32-year-old veteran center has spent three years in Boston. He averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last year.

Wojnarowski reported earlier this month that Kyrie Irving is “serious about” signing with the Brooklyn Nets when free agency opens.

If both players depart the Celtics, the team will be left to build around youngsters Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

