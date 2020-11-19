Report: Celtics star Gordon Hayward opts out of $34M contract, becomes free agent

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) attempts a shot during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Boston Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward has opted out of his contract and will become a free agent, according to a report.

Hayward’s contract would have paid him $34 million for the 2020-2021 season with the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

In 52 games last season, Hayward averaged 17.5 points per game and made 50 percent of his field goal attempts.

