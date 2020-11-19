Report: Celtics star Gordon Hayward opts out of $34M contract, becomes free agent

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) attempts a shot during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Boston Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward has opted out of his contract and will become a free agent, according to a report.

Hayward’s contract would have paid him $34 million for the 2020-2021 season with the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

Celtics’ Gordon Hayward has opted out of his $34M deal for the 2020-21 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

In 52 games last season, Hayward averaged 17.5 points per game and made 50 percent of his field goal attempts.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)