Report: Celtics trade Daniel Theis to Bulls for Moritz Wagner

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics have reportedly traded center Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago is sending fellow big man Moritz Wagner to Boston in exchange for Theis, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mo Wagner goes to the Celtics, per sources. https://t.co/TPrzW9WqEd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Theis started 37 games for the Celtics this season, averaging 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Wagner, who had appeared in 25 games for the Wizards, was traded to the Bulls earlier in the day before being sent to Boston.

Wagner also plays center and has some experience starting games this season.

Boston also reportedly acquired Evan Fournier in a trade with the Magic.

