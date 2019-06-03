Report: Changes needed or human civilization could come to an end by 2050

(WHDH) — There is a “high likelihood of human civilization coming to an end” by 2050 if changes aimed at curbing global warming are not implemented, according to a new analysis published by the Breakthrough National Centre for Climate Restoration.

Papers, a scenario approach to understanding climate-driven security risks and impact projections, outlines a believable theory in which sticking with the norm could bring the end of life as we know it in about 30 years.

Researchers say global warming projections “could be catastrophic by 2050.” The current warming rate appears to be “well in excess” of the average amount of warming predicted by climate models.

“Planetary and human systems [are] reaching a ‘point of no return’ by mid-century, in which the prospect of a largely uninhabitable Earth leads to the breakdown of nations and the international order,” the report warned.

If changes are not made, researchers say more than one billion people will be forced to relocate, while billions more would face a water shortage. Most regions would see a significant drop in food production and prices worldwide would skyrocket.

To avoid destruction across the globe, a zero-emissions industrial system must be built to draw down carbon and to protect human civilization.

To read the full report, click here.

