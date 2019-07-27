Report: David Ortiz released from hospital

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves to fans as he is honored before the Red Sox's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston. Rather than a World Series coronation, David Ortiz got an early exit. His illustrious career came to a sudden conclusion when Boston was swept by Cleveland in their AL Division Series. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was released from Massachusetts General Hospital Friday, ESPN reports.

David Oritz underwent three surgeries resulting from the gunshot wound.

The report read, “Ortiz will continue his rehabilitation at home, where he will be closely monitored by full-time nurses and will be visited regularly by his personal physician.”

Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.

Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting.

Police say they’ve arrested 14 people in the case, including the suspected gunman, and are searching for others.

No further information has been released.

