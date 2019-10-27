Report: Dedham teachers have ‘tentative’ deal to end strike

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham teachers will be going back to school Monday after striking Friday, a Dedham School Committee spokesman said.

There is a “tentative” deal in place that will open school tomorrow, according to the spokesman.

The teachers began their strike Friday, leading to classes being put on hold. Teachers said they want better health benefits, more money, better language for addressing sexual harassment concerns and new policies for students using cell phones in class.

Teachers and School Committee members met Saturday and Sunday in negotiating sessions.

