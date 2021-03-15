Report: Defensive back Jalen Mills joining Patriots on four-year deal

Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Jalen Mills (21) reacts while walking off the field at half time during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills is reportedly joining the New England Patriots on a four-year deal.

Mills’ deal is worth $24 million, including $9 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

During his time in Philadelphia, Mills made starts at both cornerback and strong safety.

In 63 career games, Mills has tallied five interceptions and 283 tackles.

Star tight end Jonnu Smith, pass-rushing specialist Matt Judon, and defensive stalwart Davon Godchaux have also reportedly agreed to deals with the Patriots.

The moves come after the Patriots on Friday came to an agreement to re-sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton.

