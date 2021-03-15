Report: Defensive lineman Davon Godchaux agrees to deal with Patriots

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (56) lines up against the Dallas Cowboys during second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Godchaux’s deal is worth up to $16 million, including $9 million in guaranteed money, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The four-year veteran could serve as an interior space-eater, having played nose tackle with the Dolphins.

New England also brought in star tight end Jonnu Smith on a four-year, $50 million deal.

The moves come after the Patriots on Friday came to an agreement to re-sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton.

