Report: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to get COVID-19 test

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will get a COVID-19 test on Friday after President Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a CNN report.

Biden, 77, stood on the debate stage with Trump in Cleveland on Tuesday night for 90 minutes. They did not wear masks during the fiery face-off but were positioned a good distance from one another.

CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said Biden “does need to be immediately tested.”

Gupta also said Biden most likely does not have the virus because he was standing well over 6 feet away from Trump.

Biden regularly wears a mask and has been holding campaign events with small, socially distanced crowds. His campaign said he gets tested weekly.

Dr. Jill Biden, who also appeared on the debate stage, is slated to hold a pair of events in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. It’s not clear if they will go on as scheduled.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)