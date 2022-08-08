Former Red Sox pitcher and current commentator Dennis Eckersley will step away from the broadcast booth at the end of the season, according to the Boston Globe.

Eck told the Globe that he had been thinking about the retirement for a long time, having worked with the New England Sports Network since 2003, but after enough visits to the Bay Area to see his grandchildren, he said he knew he needed to head out and be with the kids during their formative years.

Eckersley, a six-time All-Star, pitched across three decades during his professional career, including two stops with the Red Sox, from 1978-84 and against in 1998, before he retired from the mound.

With time spent in Chicago (Cubs), Cleveland, Oakland and St. Louis, Eckersley collected accolades across the league, including a World Series ring in 1989 with the A’s, as well as an AL Cy Young and AL MVP award in 1992 as an Athletic.

Following his retirement from play after the ’98 season, Eckersley joined NESN in ’03, providing analysis and color commentary over the years, filling in periodically for Jerry Remy.

Per the Globe, his final broadcast is slated for the regular season finale on October 5.

