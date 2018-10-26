Report: Dodgers star Machado caught stealing signs in World Series game at Fenway

BOSTON (WHDH) - Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Manny Machado allegedly stole signs during Boston’s 4-2 win in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Red Sox pitching coach Dana LeVangie told Bleacher Report that his club caught Machado stealing and relaying signs from second base to hitters in the fourth inning while David Price was on the mound.

LeVangie claims he “saw the whole thing” unfold before Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig drove in a run to give Los Angeles a brief 2-1 lead.

Machado used a series of “exaggerated motions,” which included touching his helmet, pulling on his jersey, grabbing his pants and placing his hands on his hips, according to the report.

Puig, swinging at the first pitch he saw from Price, hit a fastball into centerfield after getting signs from Machado, LeVangie told the news outlet.

“I saw Manny the entire time. I knew what he was doing,” LeVangie said.

LeVangie made it clear that he was upset with himself for not visiting the mound as it all played out but said he did not want to slow Price’s momentum because the lefty had allowed just one hit through the first three innings.

Boston leads the series 2-0. Game 3 will be played Friday night at Dodgers Stadium.

