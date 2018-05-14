NEW YORK (WHDH) — Drivers of keyless cars may want to be a little more cautious.

At least 28 people have died of carbon monoxide poisoning because drivers forgot to turn off the ignition, the New York Times reported.

Three years ago, there was a class action lawsuit linked to carbon monoxide deaths and keyless cars. However, that suit was dismissed by a judge in 2016.

The Society of Automotive Engineers called for automakers to have features, like beeps, to warn drivers if their vehicles were still running. Some car companies agreed to do so but others have not.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)