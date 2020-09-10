BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of workers in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 after a new report says they may have been exposed to the virus while on the job.

At least 59 workers have died due to coronavirus complications, with the vast majority of them working in health care, according to a Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health report obtained by the Boston Globe.

The report also found that medical professionals had the most infections with 6,847 positive cases. Restaurant and grocery workers followed at 1,930 positive cases and administrative and office support employees at 1,092.

The coalition added that these numbers are most likely higher than what they gathered because more than two-thirds of test results don’t include information about jobs. The state did not require occupations to be included in test results until July.

