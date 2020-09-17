Much of New Hampshire and parts of Maine are in a severe drought, according to a national weekly report released Thursday.

The State Drought Monitor maintained by the University of Nebraska lists 72.39% of New Hampshire in a severe drought. That’s up from 28.31% last week.

In Maine, 56.18% of the state is in a severe drought, up from 37.48% last week. A small part of Aroostook County — 3.56% — showed extreme drought conditions.

Nearly 44% of Vermont was listed in a moderate drought, unchanged from last week. Small areas of Essex and Caledonia counties showed severe drought.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services on Tuesday announced its annual fall drawdown of lakes and ponds controlled by its dams. It said because of the drought conditions, the levels of many of these lakes are already a foot or more below full. The drawdowns are conducted each fall to reduce winter ice damage to shoreline properties and to reduce spring flooding.

