Report: Edelman finalizing deal with Patriots to stay in New England ‘for the rest of his career’

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman holds up a trophy to fans during their victory parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. Edelman was the MVP of the game. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Super Bowl 53 MVP Julian Edelman is reportedly finalizing a contract extension with the Patriots that “should keep him in New England for the rest of his career.”

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Edelman’s new multi-year deal will keep him in Foxborough for his 10th season and beyond.

Sources: The #Patriots are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman that should keep him in New England for the rest of his career. Tom Brady’s security blanket is now locked in for his 10th season and beyond. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 21, 2019

Fellow NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport says Edelman’s extension is for two years and that it will give him a “well-deserved raise.”

The #Patriots are giving WR Julian Edelman a two-year extension, source said, potentially taking him to the end of his career and allowing him to retire in New England. A well-deserved raise, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2019

Edelman, who has served as Tom Brady’s security blanket for years, caught 10 passes for 141 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in February to help New England capture its sixth Super Bowl championship.

The 32-year-old product of Kent State has 499 catches and 30 touchdown grabs in 115 regular season games with the Patriots.

Edelman has earned three Super Bowl rings alongside Brady and company.

