New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady congratulates Julian Edelman (11) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The chest injury that New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman suffered against the New York Jets on Sunday isn’t major, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

A team source told Rapoport that Edelman “will be good” to play in Week 4 when the Patriots visit Buffalo to battle the undefeated Bills.

Edelman caught seven passes for 62 yards and a touchdown before walking off the field in pain.

His X-rays came back negative.