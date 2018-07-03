Report: Julian Edelman’s 4-game PED suspension upheld

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs after catching a pass during an NFL football minicamp practice, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The NFL has upheld New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman’s four-game PED suspension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter says a source told him Tuesday that Edelman’s appeal was denied.

Edelman was suspended in June for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He is coming off major knee surgery and missed all of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL in a preseason game in August.

“I am very sorry – I don’t know what happened. I’ve taken many, many tests obviously over the course of my career, and nothing like this has ever happened,” Edelman said on social media after news of his suspension surfaced.

The 32-year-old veteran will miss games against the Texans, Jaguars, Lions, and Dolphins.

