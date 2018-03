(WHDH) — A new report says costs for emergency room visits have gone up.

According to the Health Care Institute, ER visits averaged more than $1,900. The cost is up more than 31 percent from 2012.

The institute said the price increase is because hospitals are charging more. Emergency rooms are also seeing more people with several medical issues.

