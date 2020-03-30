Report: ER wait times in Massachusetts among longest in United States

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency room wait times in Massachusetts are among the longest in the United States, a new report found.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, 360 Quote decided to take a look at ER wait times in all 50 states, especially with prompt medical treatment being as crucial as ever.

Using data that spans over 20 years, 360 Quote says researchers analyzed data from the CDC and the Kaiser Family Foundation and ranked the 15 states with the longest median wait times for patients that are ultimately admitted to the hospital as inpatients.

With the steady rise in emergency department visits due to the coronavirus, many patients are experiencing longer wait times, the report indicated.

The report found that the median ER wait time in Massachusetts is 131 minutes, which ranks as the ninth longest in the country.

Here is a summary of the data for Massachusetts:

Median time waiting for inpatient room (admitted patients): 103 minutes

103 minutes Median time in the emergency dept. (discharged patients): 141 minutes

141 minutes Percentage of patients leaving before being seen: 2%

2% Emergency department visits per 1k residents: 445

To view complete results for all states, click here.

