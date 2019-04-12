Ex-Patriots receiver Chris Hogan signs with Panthers

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have lost another key player in free agency.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan has signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Panthers added WR help late in the process, signing former #Patriots WR Chris Hogan to a 1-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2019

The 30-year-old veteran racked up 107 catches, 1,651 yards, and 12 touchdowns in three seasons with the Patriots.

The Carolina Panthers tweeted a photo of Hogan signing his contract on Friday morning.

It’s not clear how much Hogan will be paid.

Since free agency opened up in March, the Patriots have lost Trent Brown to the Oakland Raiders, Trey Flowers to the Detroit Lions, Malcolm Brown to the New Orleans Saints, and Rob Gronkowski to retirement, among other departures.

They most notably acquired defensive end Michael Bennett via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and were able to resign veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

To view the Patriots 2019 free agent tracker, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)