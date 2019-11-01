Report: Ex-Patriots receiver Josh Gordon claimed by Super Bowl contender

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Seattle Seahawks claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon Friday after the New England Patriots waived him from the injured list.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the 28-year-old deep threat will be teaming up with quarterback Russell Wilson and the 6-2 Seahawks.

Rapoport says Wilson’s relationship with Gordon helped get him to Seattle.

Gordon will not suit up this Sunday when the Seahawks host the Tamba Bay Buccaneers but he is expected to make his debut on Nov. 11 on Monday Night Football, according to reports.

In six games with the Patriots this year, Gordon caught 20 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown.

So, Seattle’s offense got better. And Russell Wilson’s relationship with Josh Gordon helped. https://t.co/9Yg9kMoeC0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2019

