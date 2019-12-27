Report: Ex-Patriots star Antonio Brown working out for Saints

(WHDH)– Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown will reportedly work out for the New Orleans Saints on Friday morning.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Saints are “doing their due diligence” on Brown, who has not played since New England crushed the Miami Dolphins back in Week 2. Brown finished the game with 56 yards, one touchdown, and four receptions.

Brown was released by the Patriots in September after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

The 31-year-old playmaker was one of the NFL’s most prolific receivers for a decade but his great accomplishments were overshadowed by his off-field behavior earlier this season.

Brown met with the NFL to discuss the sexual misconduct allegations in November and was reportedly happy with how the eight-hour meeting went.

He is still being looked into by the NFL under its personal conduct policy.

The Saints already have an elite receiver in Michael Thomas, who leads all pass-catchers with 145 receptions. The addition of Brown would make New Orleans’ offense borderline unstoppable.

