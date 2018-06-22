Report: Ex-Red Sox slugger Hanley Ramirez ‘being eyed’ in federal, state investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston Red Sox slugger Hanley Ramirez is reportedly “being eyed” in a federal and state investigation into a drug trafficking case in Lawrence.

ABC News investigative journalist Michele McPhee told Boston-based radio station WAAF that Ramirez may be connected to “an ongoing investigation into a very large fentanyl distribution case centered in Lawrence.”

#HanleyRamirez, former @RedSox infielder, has some.. well, issues. Being eyed in connection with an ongoing federal and state investigation. Stay tuned. — Michele McPhee (@MicheleMcPhee) June 22, 2018

McPhee explained in an interview with the station that a drug trafficking suspect Facetimed Ramirez during a traffic stop which ended with the seizure of “a significant amount of drugs.” It’s not clear why the suspect contacted Ramirez, but the incident attracted police attention, according to McPhee.

McPhee made it clear that Ramirez has not been charged in the investigation.

The Red Sox designated the 34-year-old for assignment in May and released him a few days later. He remains a free agent.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)