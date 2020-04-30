Report: Florida officials asked state’s medical examiners to withhold coronavirus death figures

(CNN) — The Florida Department of Health intervened to keep a tally of coronavirus deaths kept by Florida’s 22 medical examiners from being released publicly, the Tampa Bay Times reported Wednesday.

The Times said the list from the medical examiners had previously been released in real time, but, after the newspaper reported that the tally was 10% higher than the health department’s tally, state officials directed that the list be reviewed and potentially redacted. The pause in reporting, the Times said, has been occurring for nine days.

The Florida Department of Health said in a statement Wednesday night it is are following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that it had “spoken with counsel for Medical Examiners to explain concerns on disclosing personal identifiable information.” The statement noted that state medical examiners are not under the jurisdiction of the Florida Department of Health.

The report comes as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis contemplates how Florida will begin to reopen amid the pandemic. The governor on Monday noted the central role data related to the pandemic would play in the reopening efforts, saying the return to normal would be “methodical, slow and data driven.” At a White House meeting the following day he said the first steps toward reopening would likely resemble the state’s current status.

“For Florida, going from where we are now to phase 1 is not a very big leap,” DeSantis said. “I think we will be able to be a small step for us. We will approach it in a very measured, thoughtful, and data-driven way.”

Florida currently has more than 33,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,200 deaths from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Times said the medical examiners’ list doesn’t provide the names of the deceased, but does include demographic information, probable cause of death and a case summary. Dr. Stephen Nelson — the chairman of the state Medical Examiners Commission, the group that released the list — said state officials told him they plan to remove cause of death and case descriptions from death counts, a move he said would render the information “meaningless,” according to the newspaper.

“This is no different than any other public record we deal with,” Nelson told the Times. “It’s paid for by taxpayer dollars and the taxpayers have a right to know.”

CNN has reached out to the Medical Examiners Commission and DeSantis’ office for comment.

A spokesperson for the health department told the Times that the department held conference calls with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which provides administrative support for the Medical Examiners Commission, about privacy concerns for those who passed away from coronavirus.

The spokesperson said the health department did not provide a legal opinion, according to the newspaper.

The spokesperson also pointed to a lag in reporting as a difference.

The Florida Department of Health told CNN on Wednesday that “reporting deaths by residency is the appropriate method utilized to calculate disease rates, which allow for a more accurate analysis of disease impacts on populations through the incorporation of demographic data — a critical aspect of public health planning.”

The statement from the department added that “per CDC, people are listed according to their place of residence. This ensures cases are not inadvertently listed twice.” In effect, the Florida Department of Health count does not include residents of other states who die in Florida.

CNN corresponded with two medical examiner offices in Florida who confirmed that medical examiners report deaths within their geographic jurisdiction and not by place of residence.

As a result, the state’s county-by-county Covid-19 death toll and the county-by-county death toll reported by medical examiners will not reconcile.

The Times noted that the difference in figures has been a concern for Florida’s Democratic congressional delegation, who sent a collective letter to DeSantis earlier this month asking for a “detailed explanation of the public health justification” for the difference in tracking methods.

The lawmakers also asked the governor to work with the health department and the medical examiners to make sure coronavirus cases are identified and reported accurately, according to the Times.

