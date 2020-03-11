Report: Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski nearing deal with WWE

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker (38) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(WHDH) — Former New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski is reportedly nearing a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment.

The 30-year-old Amherst, New York, native is “deep in talks” with the WWE, ESPN wrote, citing a Fox Sports 1 report.

Gronkowski could appear on WWE Smackdown as early as Friday, March 20, according to the report.

In 2017, Gronkowski made an appearance at WrestleMania 33, lending a helping hand to his good friend and current wrestler, Mojo Rawley.

Rawley told ESPN that it would make sense for Gronkowski to join the WWE, especially with SummerSlam coming to Boston in August.

It’s not immediately clear what Gronkowski’s role would be with the WWE.

